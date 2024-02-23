NIT-T wins third prize for Hindi language promotion

February 23, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) has been placed third among over 70 Union government organisations in the city that are engaged in the promotion of the usage of Hindi as Rajbhasha (official language), in an evaluation conducted by the Town Official Language Implementation Committee for 2023, as per a directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to a statement, G. Aghila, director, National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), was conferred the “Rajbhasha Stambh” recognition for the support of Hindi within the institution.

