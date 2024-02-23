GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-T wins third prize for Hindi language promotion

February 23, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) has been placed third among over 70 Union government organisations in the city that are engaged in the promotion of the usage of Hindi as Rajbhasha (official language), in an evaluation conducted by the Town Official Language Implementation Committee for 2023, as per a directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to a statement, G. Aghila, director, National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), was conferred the “Rajbhasha Stambh” recognition for the support of Hindi within the institution.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / engineering colleges / Hindi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.