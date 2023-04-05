April 05, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), will be taking students and young adults from Tamil Nadu to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna, Bihar, as part of the Central government’s Yuva Sangam programme.

Yuva Sangam is conducted by the Ministry of Education under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme (EBSB). The Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Sports, Information and Broadcasting, Railways and North Eastern Regional Development play distinct roles in organising these nationwide programmes.

According to an official statement from NIT-T, young adults from Tamil Nadu in the age group of 18-30 years, comprising mainly students, National Service Scheme or Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghathan volunteers besides employed/self-employed persons, can register for the second edition of Yuva Sangam, to be held in May 2023.

The selected candidates will travel in groups of 45 along with four coordinators and their hosts will sponsor their boarding, lodging, cultural activities, and journey. Interested persons may register online through https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/. Registration ends on April 9, 2023.