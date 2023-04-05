ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T to take youth to IIT Patna as part of Yuva Sangam programme

April 05, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), will be taking students and young adults from Tamil Nadu to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna, Bihar, as part of the Central government’s Yuva Sangam programme.

Yuva Sangam is conducted by the Ministry of Education under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme (EBSB). The Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Sports, Information and Broadcasting, Railways and North Eastern Regional Development play distinct roles in organising these nationwide programmes.

According to an official statement from NIT-T, young adults from Tamil Nadu in the age group of 18-30 years, comprising mainly students, National Service Scheme or Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghathan volunteers besides employed/self-employed persons, can register for the second edition of Yuva Sangam, to be held in May 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The selected candidates will travel in groups of 45 along with four coordinators and their hosts will sponsor their boarding, lodging, cultural activities, and journey. Interested persons may register online through https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/. Registration ends on April 9, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US