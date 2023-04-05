HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-T to take youth to IIT Patna as part of Yuva Sangam programme

April 05, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), will be taking students and young adults from Tamil Nadu to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna, Bihar, as part of the Central government’s Yuva Sangam programme.

Yuva Sangam is conducted by the Ministry of Education under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme (EBSB). The Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Sports, Information and Broadcasting, Railways and North Eastern Regional Development play distinct roles in organising these nationwide programmes.

According to an official statement from NIT-T, young adults from Tamil Nadu in the age group of 18-30 years, comprising mainly students, National Service Scheme or Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghathan volunteers besides employed/self-employed persons, can register for the second edition of Yuva Sangam, to be held in May 2023.

The selected candidates will travel in groups of 45 along with four coordinators and their hosts will sponsor their boarding, lodging, cultural activities, and journey. Interested persons may register online through https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/. Registration ends on April 9, 2023.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.