NIT-T to raise Miyawaki forest

Director, NIT-Tiruchi, Mini Shaji Thomas, along with faculty, staff and students, participating in a plantation drive on campus.

22 March 2021 20:30 IST

A plantation drive to raise a Miyawaki model forest was launched at National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi campus to commemorate World Forest Day on Sunday.

Students and staff began the plantation drive on Sunday, planning to plant 4,000 saplings in span of four days. The Miyawaki technique is a method of planting samplings close together in small plots of land to create a forest in a short duration.

Inaugurating the drive, Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T said the Miyawaki forest with an area of 0.58 acres would house nearly 70 native plants, 20 herb varieties and fruit and flowering tree saplings. It would improve the green cover as well as the biodiversity of the campus.

Many such Miyawaki forests were being planned in different parts of the sprawling NIT campus. Walking paths would also be laid out inside the forest to allow those residing on campus to enjoy a nature walk in the future, she said.

As part of the planning for the plantation, members of the Horticulture Advisory Committee, NIT-T, visited the Miyawaki forest maintained by Tiruchi Corporation in Srirangam. With the learnings, the site at NIT-T was layered with dried leaves collected from the campus, 84 tonnes of compost donated by Tiruchi Corporation and another 20 tonnes of compost from the institute’s compost yard. The alumni of the institute donated ₹25 lakh for the project.