NIT-T to lead research project on UNESCO heritage sites in Tamil Nadu

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) has secured funding of ₹85 lakh from the Department of Science and Technology – Science and Heritage Research Initiative (DST-SHRI) to carry out a research project on preserving the UNESCO world heritage sites in Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement from NIT, a total of four sites — the Airavateswara Temple near Kumbakonam, Brihadeeswarar Temple at Thanjavur and Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple at Jayakondam (collectively known as Great Living Chola Temples) and a group of monuments at Mahabalipuram — will be studied as part of the project.

The academic team will be led by K. Muthukumaran, NIT-T BIS chair professor and head, Department of Civil Engineering. The other members of the expert panel include NIT-T academics K. Thirumaran, professor, Department of Architecture, and Prabha Mohandoss assistant professor, Department of Civil Engineering, V.R. Madappa Sivasubramanian and V. Senthilkumar from NIT Puducherry, Vidya Bhushan Maji from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and M. Ramkumar from Periyar University, Salem.

The team will study the susceptibility of the monuments to damage caused by settlement due to changes in subsoil properties. It will also evaluate the risks caused by environmental and human impact. The geological characteristics of the rocks comprising these structures for implementing proper conservation will be examined.

The project will investigate the subsoil profile and existing foundation using geophysical investigations. Non-destructive testing methods will be used to assess the mechanical properties of the construction materials.

Laboratory tests will be carried out on ruin samples to study the physical and mineral properties of construction materials. Numerical methods will assess the stability of the monuments’ structures, said the statement.