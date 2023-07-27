ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T to hold 19th convocation tomorrow

July 27, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) will hold its 19th convocation ceremony on Friday, with 2,155  students expected to earn their degrees this year.

At a press meeting on Thursday, NIT-T director G. Aghila said, “It is a proud moment because we are having the largest number of graduates during our institution’s golden jubilee year.”

The ceremony will confer degrees on 44 B.Arch., 1090 B.Tech., 22  M.Arch., 538 M.Tech., 89 MSc, 108 MCA, 92 MBA, 11 M.S. (by research), 19 MA students and 142 doctorates.

Besides the President’s Medal for overall highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA), the institute will also award medals to 41 graduands.

The convocation will be held at NIT-T’s Barn Hall auditorium in two sessions.

CONNECT WITH US