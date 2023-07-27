HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-T to hold 19th convocation tomorrow

July 27, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) will hold its 19th convocation ceremony on Friday, with 2,155  students expected to earn their degrees this year.

At a press meeting on Thursday, NIT-T director G. Aghila said, “It is a proud moment because we are having the largest number of graduates during our institution’s golden jubilee year.”

The ceremony will confer degrees on 44 B.Arch., 1090 B.Tech., 22  M.Arch., 538 M.Tech., 89 MSc, 108 MCA, 92 MBA, 11 M.S. (by research), 19 MA students and 142 doctorates.

Besides the President’s Medal for overall highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA), the institute will also award medals to 41 graduands.

The convocation will be held at NIT-T’s Barn Hall auditorium in two sessions.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.