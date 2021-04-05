NIT-T to hand-hold a dozen start-ups through CEDI

The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation (CEDI), National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) will be nurturing about a dozen new incubatees, faculty start-ups and alumni start-ups during 2021.

Formed to provide hand-holding support to early-stage startups and incubates, social and women entrepreneurs for creating livelihood and to make a societal impact, the Centre will enable them to navigate the challenges from ideation to commercialisation, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Last week, the newly-admitted startups signed the on board agreement under funding and mentoring category of CEDI Incubation programme 2021.

Ms. Mini Shaji Thomas said the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation followed a rigorous three-stage selection process.

She added that the centre had fostered a number of commercially successful and valued startups since its inception.

The purpose was to to deliver innovative products and solutions to their target markets for overall progress of the country, the director said.