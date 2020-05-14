NIT-T to conduct theory exam online

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has decided to conduct the theory examinations for final year students online from May 26 based on a positive feedback from students in a survey.

The Computer Support Group in the institution has made the arrangements for conduct of the examinations.

The examination will be conducted on the lines of the online Joint Entrance Examination conducted for admitting students into IITs and NITs, sources said.

The decision on conduct of online examinations for final year students and online viva for research scholars were taken after eliciting the opinion of the students, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

To ensure the health, safety, and security of students, faculty and staff, academic activities will be continued in the digital mode. The semester classes for the year have already been completed in the digital mode.

NIT-T has the IT infrastructure, has prepared the faculty for the online exams, and the gadgets required for conduct of the final year theory examinations online, besides the gadgets and technical support.

The online examination will be of two-hour duration instead of the usual three hours. The institution has readied a server with three portals, one each for students, staff and the administration.

The questions uploaded by the staff will be downloaded at specified timings by the students and the answers will be uploaded within the duration of examination.

The idea is to ensure that students have the satisfaction of earning their degree, she said.

According to UGC guidelines, the grading of intermediate students will be based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester.

The UGC has constituted a committee for recommending the modalities of conduct of examinations, award of marks and passing criteria in examinations. As for internship, the UGC has clarified that students could fulfil the requirement in December 2020 if they are unable to pursue it during the summer vacation.