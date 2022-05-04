NIT-T to conduct offline classes for first-year students from mid-June

Offline classes for first year students of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) will commence during the second week of June.

About 1,200 students have been asked to report on June 8 and 9. They will undergo orientation programme for the two subsequent days.

Having begun the online classes for the first year students during November-December, the institute completed the first semester during March, and commenced the Even Semester on April 4.

These students will write the second semester exam in the offline mode and undergo workshop practice in the campus, N. Kumaresan, Dean - Students Welfare, said.

In all likelihood, the second year classes for these students will commence without the need for a break since the academic year started rather late.

"Though there is less cause for apprehension, we have taken precautions to be in a state of readiness to handle situations that might arise in case COVID cluster arises," Prof. Kumaresan said.

By the time the first year students check in, the senior students will be moving out after completing their Even Semester exams in the offline mode. Students currently in second year were called in for the offline classes only during their third semester.

During the COVID lockdown period, the institute was able to strengthen building infrastructure for hostels. An additional block for girls was opened during November last year, and construction of an additional block for boys has been fast-paced, Prof. Kumaresan said.

The hostels are constructed with two-seater rooms for UG students. PG and Ph.D. students usually prefer single-seater rooms. The institution has increased the hostel capacity to accommodate a little more than 7,000 students.