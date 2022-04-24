NIT-T to celebrate Institute Day on April 27

Celebration of Institute Day-22 by National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi on April 27 will mark the return to normalcy after two years of COVID-19 pandemic-induced stagnation.

The institute will be live-streaming the event online for a small section of students who are yet to return to the campus. The event, according to the organisers, is a red-letter day for the institution to celebrate its inception in 1964 as a prestigious institution, and recognise and appreciate the efforts and talents of students, faculties and staff striving for further development of the campus

V. Kamakoti, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, will be chief guest and deliver the Institute Day 2022 address, and felicitate achievers. Bhaskar Bhat, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, will preside over the function, NIT-T Director G. Aghila said.

The newly elected student council for 2022-23 will be introduced on the occasion, she added.