ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T team wins patent for frequency selective surface

February 03, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Raghavan, former professor at the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and research scholar V. Krushnakanth have been granted a patent for their work in designing a frequency selective surface (FSS) based on multi-cavity substrate integrated wave guide that could be used in medical and defence sectors.

FSS is any thin, repetitive surface designed to reflect, transmit or absorb electromagnetic fields based on the frequency of the field. “It can be utilised to prevent harmful exposure to radiation in medical procedures, and in defence equipment,” Dr. Raghavan said. The NIT-T team had worked on the concept since 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US