NIT-T team wins patent for frequency selective surface

February 03, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S. Raghavan, former professor at the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and research scholar V. Krushnakanth have been granted a patent for their work in designing a frequency selective surface (FSS) based on multi-cavity substrate integrated wave guide that could be used in medical and defence sectors.

FSS is any thin, repetitive surface designed to reflect, transmit or absorb electromagnetic fields based on the frequency of the field. “It can be utilised to prevent harmful exposure to radiation in medical procedures, and in defence equipment,” Dr. Raghavan said. The NIT-T team had worked on the concept since 2019.