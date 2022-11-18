NIT-T taps hackathon to fix problems in software, hardware domains 

November 18, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth edition of TransfiNITTe, the flagship hackathon of NIT-Tiruchi, saw students coming up with solutions for problems in software and hardware domains and winning prizes worth over ₹10 lakh.

The winners showcased solutions for campus development, Tezos problem statement and Bharatx problem statement. The students had to choose from a pool of 13 problem statements from multiple tracks during the gruelling hackathon spanning 42 hours. The event, conducted in collaboration with SCIEnT (Student’s Centre for Innovation in Engineering and Technology) and Technical Council, attracted 50 teams comprising more than 300 students.

NIT-T Director G. Aghila gave away prizes to the winners in the presence of Dean of Student Welfare N Kumaresan and the Head of the Department of Training and Placement cell and SCIEnT faculty Advisor A.K Bakthavatsalam.

Alumni representatives - RECAL president Mahalingam, founding alumni member of SCIEnT and Ex RECAL president Krishna Sai, and former RECAL president Prabhu Kumar joined alumnus and noted computer scientist Seetharaman in interacting with the students and motivating them to perform.

Out of the prize money, ₹2 Lakh was sponsored by SCIEnT. The event, according to the organisers, fulfilled the aim to provide students with real-time experience of large-scale hackathons on campus, and motivating them to represent the institute in various national competitions.

