Tiruchirapalli

NIT-T swimming team excels at All-India Inter-NIT Sports Meet

Teachers join students of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi in celebrating their victory at the All-India Inter-NIT Championship at NIT Surathkal

Teachers join students of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi in celebrating their victory at the All-India Inter-NIT Championship at NIT Surathkal  

more-in

Around 1,000 took part in the games

The National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi has won the overall championship for swimming at the All-India Inter-NIT Sports Meet held at NIT-Surathkal.

The student team was felicitated by the NIT-T Director and teachers.

NIT-T’s women’s team won the overall championship, while the men’s team secured the overall runners-up position at the meet held earlier this month.

Teams from 24 out of 31 NIT nation-wide took part in the tournament held for three days. There were 1,000 players taking part in the match league and knockout tournaments in basketball, kabaddi and swimming.

CH Esha of NIT-T also secured the individual championship for best female swimmer of the tournament. The men’s team won the runners-up overall atbasketball with an overtime game that ended with a close call of 56-55 against NIT-Kurukshetra.

The women’s team made it to the quarter-finals.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
swimming
universities and colleges
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 5:08:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/nit-t-swimming-team-excels-at-all-india-inter-nit-sports-meet/article30680754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY