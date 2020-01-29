NIT-T swimming team excels at All-India Inter-NIT Sports Meet

The National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi has won the overall championship for swimming at the All-India Inter-NIT Sports Meet held at NIT-Surathkal.

The student team was felicitated by the NIT-T Director and teachers.

NIT-T’s women’s team won the overall championship, while the men’s team secured the overall runners-up position at the meet held earlier this month.

Teams from 24 out of 31 NIT nation-wide took part in the tournament held for three days. There were 1,000 players taking part in the match league and knockout tournaments in basketball, kabaddi and swimming.

CH Esha of NIT-T also secured the individual championship for best female swimmer of the tournament. The men’s team won the runners-up overall atbasketball with an overtime game that ended with a close call of 56-55 against NIT-Kurukshetra.

The women’s team made it to the quarter-finals.