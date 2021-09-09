NIT-T stays at 9th spot in NIRF rankings with 66.08 points

BDU is ranked 53rd with 46.41 points

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has retained its ninth position in the India Rankings 2021 under NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) of the Union Ministry of Education.

NIT-T has been ranked next only to the eight established IITs. It remains to be in the top position among NITs with a better overall score of 66.08, from 64.10 last year. In overall ranking NIT-T has moved up from 24th to 23rd spot.

The scores have increased in all five parameters of ranking: Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Peer Perception.

“In research and professional factors, there is a substantial increase due to increase in numberof application and improvement in quality of publication. The Institute gave a strong push to Intellectual Property Rights and filing of patents and this proved to be game-changer in improving this parameter. The emphasis on submitting more projects and receiving rants,Consultancy and Continuing Education Programme also brought in credits. In graduation outcome, there was considerable improvement in placement and the medium salary offered to graduate and the number of Ph.D. scholars graduated also improved substantially,” NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

SASTRA Deemed-to-be University, Thanjavur, has improved its ranking to move up to 22nd spot with a score of 51.83 marks. It was ranked 25 with score of 52.22 last year.

Bharathidasan University has been ranked 53rd with score of 46.41 points. It has improved its ranking from 57th position last year with a score of 44.63.

Arts, science colleges

St. Joseph's College, Bishop Heber College, Holy Cross College, and Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi district figure among the top 100 colleges in India Rankings 2021 of National Instututional Ranking Framework of Ministry of Education, Government of India.

St. Joseph's College has been ranked 27 with score of 59.09 out of 100. Bishop Heber College (55.97) has been ranked at 43, Holy Cross College (55.09) at 47, and Jamal Mohamed College has been ranked at 65 with a score of 53.55.

Two colleges have moved up in the NIRF rankings. Last year, St. Joseph's College was ranked at 31 with a score of 58.27.

Holy Cross College was ranked 66 with 53.27 points last year.