NIT-T, Singapore varsity host workshop on climate change management

December 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have collaborated to conduct a workshop to study the impact of climate change on water resource modelling as part of the Global Initiative of Academic Networks programme.

According to an official statement, the five-day workshop, which ends on December 19, was inaugurated at the Department of Civil Engineering, NIT-T. The institute’s Civil Engineering faculty and principal coordinator (India), R. Manjula, spoke on the challenges posed by climate change.

Sessions were led by Liong Shie Yui, principal coordinator, NUS, and dealt with topics such as flood impact, river flows and crop yield implications.

NIT-T director G. Aghila spoke.

