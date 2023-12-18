GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-T, Singapore varsity host workshop on climate change management

December 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have collaborated to conduct a workshop to study the impact of climate change on water resource modelling as part of the Global Initiative of Academic Networks programme.

According to an official statement, the five-day workshop, which ends on December 19, was inaugurated at the Department of Civil Engineering, NIT-T. The institute’s Civil Engineering faculty and principal coordinator (India), R. Manjula, spoke on the challenges posed by climate change.

Sessions were led by Liong Shie Yui, principal coordinator, NUS, and dealt with topics such as flood impact, river flows and crop yield implications.

NIT-T director G. Aghila spoke.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / climate change

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.