ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T signs MoU with defence company

March 31, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) and the State-owned defence company Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to collaborate in research, knowledge dissemination and capacity-building activities.

The MoU was signed by NIT-T Director G. Aghila, and Biswaranjan Pattanaik, Director, HR, AVNL, here on Friday

According to an official statement, the MoU will enable NIT-T and the Chennai-based AVNL/AVANI to jointly conduct research, consultancy, training, and projects under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The partnership was initiated by the office of the NIT-T Dean (Research and Consultancy) as a part of industry and outreach activity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aghila said that the MoU would help promote industrial innovation through educational institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US