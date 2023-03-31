March 31, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) and the State-owned defence company Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to collaborate in research, knowledge dissemination and capacity-building activities.

The MoU was signed by NIT-T Director G. Aghila, and Biswaranjan Pattanaik, Director, HR, AVNL, here on Friday

According to an official statement, the MoU will enable NIT-T and the Chennai-based AVNL/AVANI to jointly conduct research, consultancy, training, and projects under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The partnership was initiated by the office of the NIT-T Dean (Research and Consultancy) as a part of industry and outreach activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aghila said that the MoU would help promote industrial innovation through educational institutions.