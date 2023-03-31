HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-T signs MoU with defence company

March 31, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) and the State-owned defence company Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to collaborate in research, knowledge dissemination and capacity-building activities.

The MoU was signed by NIT-T Director G. Aghila, and Biswaranjan Pattanaik, Director, HR, AVNL, here on Friday

According to an official statement, the MoU will enable NIT-T and the Chennai-based AVNL/AVANI to jointly conduct research, consultancy, training, and projects under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The partnership was initiated by the office of the NIT-T Dean (Research and Consultancy) as a part of industry and outreach activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aghila said that the MoU would help promote industrial innovation through educational institutions.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.