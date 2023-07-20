HamberMenu
NIT-T signs MoU with Datanetiix Solutions

July 20, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Datanetiix Solutions India that would lead to the establishment of a dedicated centre of excellence and innovation in wearable devices.

In his address, Bala Sriraghavan, founder and CEO, Datanetiix Solutions, said the centre would tap the potential of NIT-T students in solving real time problems in wearable gadgets used as smart devices as well as medical monitoring units.

According to an official statement, the MoU was signed on Wednesday by G. Aghila, director, NIT-T, and Ravi Sornalingam, senior director, Offshore Centre Head, Datanetiix Solutions, in the presence of V. Sankaranarayanan, dean (Research and Consultancy, NIT-T). and A. V. Saravanan, director, Customised Applications, Datanetiix.

The MoU would allow the two institutions to collaborate on issues such as faculty exchange, time-bound engagement of NIT-T students in Datanetiix projects, creation of suitable platforms for sharing industry practices and Ph.D registration sponsored by Datanetiix Solutions, said the statement.

