NIT-T signs MoU to develop new defence, civil products

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) has signed a memorandum of understanding with BRIDGE Bharat Council for Promotion of Innovation, Research and Entrepreneurship, Thanjavur, for strengthening industry-academia interaction in developing defence and civil products.

G. Aghila, NIT-T Director, and Deepa Jeyakumar, Co-Founder, BRIDGE Bharat Council for Promotion of Innovation, Research and Entrepreneurship, exchanged MoU documents earlier this week.

The MoU would provide opportunities to faculty members and students to gain hands-on experience in the field of Defence and Civil sectors. It will also help students and faculties to apply for various defence funded projects, Prof. Aghila said.

The MoU will encourage research on issues related to Defence and Civil related (Make in India) projects, student internships, innovations to design/fabricate prototypes, sharing of laboratory facilities, workshops/guest lectures, joint research and development projects and joint publications of research papers between BRIDGE Bharat Council and NIT-T, a press release said.

The MoU, valid for three years, will help to bridge the gap between academic excellence and business requirements, the release said.