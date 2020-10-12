NIT-T signs agreement with C-DAC

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, for establishment of a 650 Tera Flops Supercomputer on the campus under the National Computing Mission.

NIT-T is among 10 Centrally-funded institutions to be inducted into NSM along with Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, seven IITs, and National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute.

The objective of the NSM is to empower technology institutions with high-performance computing capabilities that can be used for solving computationally intensive problems.

At an meeting conducted in virtual mode, the MoU was signed by NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas and Director General of C-DAC Hemant Darbari in the presence of Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST); and Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY).

Based on the proposal submitted by NIT-T, the NSM infrastructure team cleared sanction of super computer worth ₹17.11 crore by the Department of Science and Technology and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The 650 TF supercomputer involving Central Processing Unit and Graphics Processing Unit at a ratio of 70:30 will be installed at the institute by CDAC, Pune, shortly, with an additional installation cost of about ₹2 crore.

“With the development of societal projects involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning on the rise, NIT-T has been sanctioned the super computer at the appropriate time. The facility will be helpful to research scholars and faculty working on projects involving high-end computing for carrying out various research and sponsored projects,” Ms. Mini Shaji Thomas said.

She hoped for exponential increase in research output and the number of societal projects in areas of health, agriculture, weather, financial services and social media in addition to in-house projects by all 17 departments of the Institute.

The supercomputing facility will be made available to neighbouring educational institutions, as mandated and in line with NEP 2020, the NIT-T Director said.