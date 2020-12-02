TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 02 December 2020 23:53 IST
Comments
NIT-T seeks probe into scam
Updated: 02 December 2020 23:53 IST
The National Institute of Technology has lodged a complaint with Thuvakudi police seeking a probe into an alleged scam in recruitment of security personnel.
The scamster had reportedly collected money from gullible applicants by opening a fictitious account in a branch of a nationalised bank and had also created a fake email address for the purpose.
In her complaint, NIT-T Registrar In-charge L.Cindrella furnished the details of bank account and email address. Thuvakudi police said an FIR had been registered.
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...