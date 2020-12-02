NIT-T seeks probe into scam

The National Institute of Technology has lodged a complaint with Thuvakudi police seeking a probe into an alleged scam in recruitment of security personnel.

The scamster had reportedly collected money from gullible applicants by opening a fictitious account in a branch of a nationalised bank and had also created a fake email address for the purpose.

In her complaint, NIT-T Registrar In-charge L.Cindrella furnished the details of bank account and email address. Thuvakudi police said an FIR had been registered.