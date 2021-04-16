NIT-T retains top spot in TEQIP III Programme

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has retained its top rank among NITs and all government institutions in the country in implementation of TEQIP (Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme) III in the third consecutive cycle.

In the performance audit by N.C. Shivaprakash, Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, NIT-T scored 1.03 on a scale of 3.0 in the TEQIP-III implemented during 2018-21, with ₹ 7.7 crore funding and was chosen as mentor institute for Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT), Pahargaon, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Under twinning arrangement, NIT-T has been supporting DBRAIT in preparation of self-assessment report to secure positive rating from National Board of Accreditation, procurement of goods, and enabling faculty members to pursue higher studies (M.S. and Ph.D.) at NIT-T. Students of DBRAIT also share the NIT-T laboratory facilities and undergo training at the Siemens Centre for Automation, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Visit to various universities in Canada by 54 B.Tech. students for internship under Research and Development activity during May-June 2019 as part of the Student Mobility Programme by MITACS (Mathematics of Information Technology and Complex Systems) Canada, and Ministry of Higher Education, and GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) training for final-year B.Tech students during 2019-20 that reflected in many students registering high scores in the exam were the other main activities carried out in NIT-T under TEQIP-III, the Director said.

It was with TEQIP-III funding that e-books were procured, workshops - on Faculty Start-ups and Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building of Women Managers in Higher Education, and Computer Skills to non-teaching staffs - were conducted. Faculty Induction Training Programme was conducted for all newly recruited faculty members, and international conferences were organised by almost all departments with TEQIP-III support by bringing experts to the campus. The papers presented were published in reputed journals. Orientation Programme for the first year B.Tech. students of all branches were conducted, Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas said.