NIT-T retains ninth rank in NIRF list of top engineering institutions

IIM-Tiruchi stood 27th among the top 100 management institutions in the country while the Bharathidasan Dasan University has improved its ranking to 55 this year

Published - August 12, 2024 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) has retained the ninth place among the top engineering institutions in the country under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2024 of the Union Ministry of Education released on Monday.

The NIT-T stood 9th in 2023 and 8th in 2022. NIT-T had a score of 66.88 against last year’s 69.71. It was ranked 31 in the overall ranking of institutions in the country.

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), a deemed university in Thanjavur, stood 28th among the top 100 universities in the country while Bharathidasan University was ranked 36 and the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, was ranked 99.

SASTRA secured the 38th rank among engineering institutions. It has been placed at 47 in the overall ranks while the Bharathidasan University (BDU) improved its ranking to 55. SASTRA secured the 14th position in the top 40 law institutions.

The Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, stood 27th among the top 100 management institutions in the country while the Bharathidasan Institute of Management secured the 94th position.

Colleges from Tiruchi and central districts that featured in the top 100 colleges list of NIRF this year included St. Joseph’s College (25), Bishop Heber College (33), Holy Cross College (41), Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women, Perambalur (44), Jamal Mohamed College (59), and National College (82).

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, earned the 12th position in the NIRF top 40 in Agriculture and Allied Sectors list. The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University stood 32.

