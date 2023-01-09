NIT-T professor floats an improved model of convertible boat

January 09, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An upgraded version of ‘Fureboat,’ a rescue vessel that can also be used as domestic furniture, was launched on Monday at a conference on emergency response and disaster management hosted by the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T).

The Fureboat is the brainchild of S. Muthukumaran, Professor and Head, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, NIT-T, and is made of polymer matrix with glass and natural fibre. Bamboo along with steel was used as reinforcement to provide both strength and rigidity. The latest version can seat a large number of people and livestock (with a maximum load of 500 kgs) in a flood situation.

The academic demonstrated his upgraded invention to V. Thirupugazh, chairman, Advisory Committee on Flood Mitigation for Chennai Metro, and former advisor, National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs, who was the chief guest at the NIT-T conference on Monday.

Built with the help of local technicians at an approximate cost of ₹20,000, the boat can float for long periods of time in turbulent waters, because of the hollow sectionals attached to the sides. A couple of oars are also attached to the interior.

“As natural disasters are increasing due to climate change, it has become important to save vulnerable sections of society such as senior citizens, women with children or persons with disability during floods. Vessels such as Fureboat will help to ease relief efforts,” Mr. Muthukumaran told The Hindu. “On normal days, the Fureboat can be used as a wardrobe or bed, with some minor adjustments.”