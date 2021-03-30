NIT-T notifies admission

TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has invited applications for the second batch of M.A. programme in M.A. English (Language and Literature), early on this time.

The first programme in Humanities introduced last year by NIT-T attracted over 230 applications from across the country. The batch of 25 students were chosen based on their marks in 10th and 12th standards, performance in under-graduation, and an online interview.

Though a written test was planned last year, the idea had to be dropped due to COVID19 lockdown. Even for this year, the students will be selected based on online interview, Head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences S. Mekala said.

The classes for the first year students were conducted online all through.

This time, the department faculty anticipate more number of students to apply. “We have started receiving queries,” Ms. Mekala said.

Candidates appearing in the final year of the Bachelor degree programme have also been permitted to apply. Provisional admission is permitted for such candidates provided their final marks are made available before July 30.

Most of the students in the first batch are inclined towards pursuing their doctorate degrees. Nevertheless, internship programme in media organisations as a component of the final year content is under contemplation, Ms. Mekala said.

NIT-T started the M.A. programme in English Literature in keeping with the emphasis made by the Ministry of Education in the National Education Policy 2020 for removing barriers between arts, sciences and technology.