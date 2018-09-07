NIT-T marathon a crowd-puller

A large number of students participated in the ‘Sportsfete Marathon’ organised at the National Institute of Technology (NIT-T) campus on Wednesday.

Sportsfete is the annual inter-departmental sports fest of NIT-T. Sports persons, representing their departments, compete against each other in various events.

This year, Sportsfete will be held from September 8 comprising over 15 sport categories and 14 departments vying for the coveted trophy.

Held three days prior to Sportsfete is the marathon, which draws a huge crowd every year.

Almost all students in the campus participate in the event. It was no different this year too. The race was flagged off by NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas, who also participated in the event.

The men’s marathon was kicked off first followed by the women's race.

While the event for men involved three laps of a circuit around the campus covering a distance of 10 km approximately, women had to run 6 km. Sam from the civil engineering department finished the race in 37 minutes and 11 seconds.

Nearly 400 people made it to the finish line under 55 minutes, according to the organisers.