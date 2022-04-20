NIT-T makes transition to offline mode

The campus of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has turned lively, now that the offline classes are in full swing in the post-pandemic scenario.

The institute has resumed offline classes in a staggered manner. The second and third year students have been initially asked to come, followed by final year students. Prior to that, Ph.D. scholars were instructed to get into offline mode.

To initiate students in other activities, the institute conducted sports meet, annual technical festival Pragyan and cultural festival NITTFest, N. Kumaresan, Dean (Students' Welfare), said.

The Even Semester exams are about to begin and second year students will leave the campus for summer vacation after the exams this month and third year students during mid-May, Mr. Kumaresan said.

The first year students will be called for offline classes for the last few weeks of the academic year during June. The first semester for them commenced during the last week of November 2021 and ended last month.

Over 1,200 first-year students will be accommodated in the hostels without any scope for crowding in the rooms after the senior students leave.