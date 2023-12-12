NIT-T looks to develop research and innovation hub with alumni inputs

December 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) is all set to launch its research and innovation hub, with a significant role to be played by alumni in its development, said director G. Aghila on Tuesday.

Ms. Aghila was speaking at an award ceremony for 32 of its distinguished alumni (those who have who have completed 20 years after their post-graduation or 25 years after under-graduation) and four young achievers (under the age of 40) for the years 2021 to 2023, across various fields. “The hub will provide a formal platform for alumni-student mentorship, promote a start-up ecosystem and grow industry-led projects besides offering lab and office spaces for companies,” she said.

The hub would promote technology-linked growth would be targeted in agriculture, finance, space studies and environmnetal science, besides quantum computing, semiconductors and internet of things (IoT).

Bhaskar Bhat, Director, Tata Sons, along with Dr.Aghila and K. Mahalingam, president, RECAL, presented the awards given in five categories: Academic/Research/Innovation/Invention; Corporate/Industry; Public Administration; Entrepreneurial venture; and Service to the Society at large including sports,journalism, etc.

Among the distinguished alumni awardees were Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer, US Department of Army, Gopinath Kalayil, Chief Evangelist, Digital transformation and strategy, Google, and Janakarajan Ramkumar, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Young achiever awardees included Deeksha Senguttuvan, founder, BabyMD, V. Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, Harish Sarma Krishnamoorthy, faculty, University of Houston and Arpit Agarwal, director, investment partner, Blume Ventures

Kavitha Balasubramanian received the academic excellence award on behalf of her husband P. Veeramuthuvel, project director of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

The posthumous award for Venkat Venkataraman, executive vice president, chief technology officer, Bloom Energy, was received by his mother and spouse.

