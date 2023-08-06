NIT-T launches online certificate course in steel technology

August 06, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - TIRUCHI

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) has launched a one-year online course on Steel Technology aimed at helping both engineers upgrade their skills while they are still working, and preparing graduates for careers in the steel industry.

The online certificate course is being offered by NIT-T’s Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, and is open to qualified technicians or engineers with a diploma, B.Sc, B.E. or B.Tech (any branch) and with a minimum of three years of experience, said the statement. Engineering graduates (any branch, including students of final year B.E/B.Tech) are also eligible.

A total of 750 seats are available for the course initially. According to the brochure, the syllabus includes five core subjects, two laboratory subjects, one comprehensive viva subject and one elective theory.

Students will earn 15 credits from NIT-T. Classes, consisting of live lectures, will be streamed online between 6.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. (IST), Monday to Friday.

There will be no entrance exam for admission. A non-refundable application fee of ₹4,000 will be charged for those enrolling from India, and US $100 for overseas applicants.

Applications can be submitted through the portal steeltechonline.nitt.edu. Queries may be addressed to makesteel@nitt.edu. Registrations are due to end at 5 p.m. on August 21, 2023.

According to a NIT-T press release, the brochure for the certificate course was released Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education and Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, National Educational Technology Forum, in New Delhi recently.