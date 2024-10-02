ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T launches integrated teachers’ education programme

Published - October 02, 2024 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi (NIT-T) inaugurated its maiden Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) on Monday by conducting an orientation meeting for its first batch of 50 seats for B.Sc. B.Ed. (Secondary Stage)

According to an official statement, the ITEP is being held under the auspices of the Southern Regional Committee of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

NIT-T had invited applications for admissions to the B.Sc. B.Ed. programme in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. The first batch has joined the institution, said the statement.

In her presidential address, Director G. Aghila elaborated on the future scope for B.Sc. B.Ed. students in the country.

Dean (Academic), S. T. Ramesh said that the four-year integrated B.Ed. course would offer a dual major, providing a Bachelor’s degree in Education as well as a specialisation in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, an exit option is also available after the third year with a B.Sc. degree.

