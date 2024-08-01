NIT-T launches integrated teacher training course

The National Institute of Technology–Tiruchi (NIT-T) has launched its first batch of B.Sc-B.Ed integrated teachers’ training degree this year with an intake of 50 students in the four-year course.

The course would be offered in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics streams and would train teachers for Classes XI and XII across all school boards, NIT Director G. Aghila said addressing a press conference ahead of the institute’s convocation on August 3.

“This programme of National Council for Teacher Education was started in 2022 in keeping with the National Education Policy 2020. There are three levels of teacher training degrees: Classes I to VIII; Classes IX and X, and Classes XI and XII. NIT-T has been given Level 3 and is among the 61 institutions selected for the project’s second phase. The main aim is to create a skilled generation of teachers who will have a positive impact on school education over the long term,” Ms. Aghila said.

The course will be coordinated by a staff member of NIT-T and the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics department heads. Tutors will be recruited separately for the integrated degree programme.

In the field of computing, NIT-T is all set to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, in SHAKTI, an open-source initiative by the Reconfigurable Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) group to develop the first indigenous Indian industrial-grade processor.

“We will be opening a special laboratory to work on this supercomputing project,” Ms. Aghila said.

Ms. Aghila added that mentorship programmes had been put in place for students from government schools and from weaker socio-economic sections of society.

Placement drive

The 2023-24 campus placement drive in which over 275 organisations participated, saw NIT-T graduates secure over 1,400 job offers in various sectors. Of this, 40 students had opted for teaching positions, said an official statement.

A total of 2,173 students are expected to receive their degrees at the convocation ceremony to be held on Saturday.