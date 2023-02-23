NIT-T invites applications for MBA programme

February 23, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Management Studies of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi invites applications for its two-year full-time Masters of Business Administration (MBA) batch commencing July. Students with a full-time regular undergraduate degree in any discipline, and final-year UG students who have cleared Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 are eligible to apply. Candidates will be selected based on their CAT 2022 overall percentile score, online personal interview, academic performance, and professional work experience. Reservation will be followed as per norms. The last date for submission of applications online is February 28.