NIT-T invites applications for M.A. English

Tiruchi

11 April 2021 20:54 IST

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has invited applications for M.A. English (Language and Literature) programme for 2021-22.

The programme was initiated last year with an emphasis on bridging the gap between between arts, science and technology as advocated in the National Education Policy 2020 enables students to face real-time challenges and to develop critical/creative and related higher-order thinking skills, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said in a press release.

The details are available in the information brochure that could be accessed through the portal www.nitt.edu. Issue of application closes at 5.00 pm on April 30.

For further guidance, contact S. Mekala,Associate Professor and Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Ph. 9486001130.