NIT-T innovation creates tankless water distribution system

March 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The device could help stop village residents from walking long distances to fetch water and reduce the reliance on infrastructure such as borewells, overhead tanks

The Hindu Bureau

The Tankless Water Controller device invented by the students of the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A device invented by the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) students and alumni of the 1983 batch provides an effective water management system especially for villages that does away with the need for overhead tanks.

The “Tankless Water Controller” (TWC), a cost of ₹5,000, can be installed within 30 minutes. It allows water to be pumped on demand as villagers use taps, rather than depending on traditional storage options. With the additional feature of a timer, the TWC enables local authorities to regulate the supply timings, according to an NIT-T release.

The device could help stop village residents from walking long distances to fetch water and reduce the reliance on infrastructure such as borewells and overhead tanks.

The NIT-T student team included Benament Paul, Jerald Jecinth, Murali Krishna, Raghav Bukkapatnam, and K. Ranjith, while the alumni’s side comprised Richard Sekar and T. Suresh.

