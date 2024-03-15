NIT-T innovation creates tankless water distribution system

March 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A device invented by the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) students and alumni of the 1983 batch provides an effective water management system especially for villages that does away with the need for overhead tanks.

The “Tankless Water Controller” (TWC), a cost of ₹5,000, can be installed within 30 minutes. It allows water to be pumped on demand as villagers use taps, rather than depending on traditional storage options. With the additional feature of a timer, the TWC enables local authorities to regulate the supply timings, according to an NIT-T release.

The device could help stop village residents from walking long distances to fetch water and reduce the reliance on infrastructure such as borewells and overhead tanks.

The NIT-T student team included Benament Paul, Jerald Jecinth, Murali Krishna, Raghav Bukkapatnam, and K. Ranjith, while the alumni’s side comprised Richard Sekar and T. Suresh.