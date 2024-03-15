GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-T innovation creates tankless water distribution system

The device could help stop village residents from walking long distances to fetch water and reduce the reliance on infrastructure such as borewells, overhead tanks

March 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tankless Water Controller device invented by the students of the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T).

The Tankless Water Controller device invented by the students of the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A device invented by the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) students and alumni of the 1983 batch provides an effective water management system especially for villages that does away with the need for overhead tanks.

The “Tankless Water Controller” (TWC), a cost of ₹5,000, can be installed within 30 minutes. It allows water to be pumped on demand as villagers use taps, rather than depending on traditional storage options. With the additional feature of a timer, the TWC enables local authorities to regulate the supply timings, according to an NIT-T release.

The device could help stop village residents from walking long distances to fetch water and reduce the reliance on infrastructure such as borewells and overhead tanks.

The NIT-T student team included Benament Paul, Jerald Jecinth, Murali Krishna, Raghav Bukkapatnam, and K. Ranjith, while the alumni’s side comprised Richard Sekar and T. Suresh.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water supply

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.