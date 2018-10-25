NIT-T inks tech pact with Tata Steel

Mini Shaji Thomas (right), Director, NIT-Tiruchi, and Suresh Dutt Tripathi, vice-president, HRM, Tata Steel Ltd. exchange MoU on Wednesday.

more-in

Close on the heels of commissioning a state-of-the-art Siemens Centre of Excellence in Manufacturing on its premises, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi has set its sights on establishing another centre of excellence by roping in Tata Steel Ltd.

A memorandum of understanding exchanged between Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-Tiruchi, and Suresh Dutt Tripathi, vice-president, HRM, TATA Steel Ltd., on Wednesday envisaged undertaking of joint projects to develop innovative technologies across various departments of the two entities.

The MoU is expected to reflect in development of new technologies in various engineering domains through the proposed CoE, and faclitation of innovation, entrepreneurship and exchange of faculty and engagement of students.

While the Siemens Centre of Excellence was established at one go, the new CoE will take shape over a period of time.

The partnership with TATA Steel Ltd., will enable NIT-T to develop a talent pool among the students and make them industry-ready through exposure to advanced knowledge, Ms. Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Mr. Suresh Dutt Tripathi said that by initiating a multi-dimensional partnership with the institution, Tata Steel Ltd. would bridge the gap between academic excellence and business requirements.

The MoU was a value addition for faculty for developing next-gen engineering skills, and ensure experiential learning for students, Mr. Tripathi said.

Prakash Singh, chief-capability development, TATA Steel Ltd., said the tie-up would broaden the spheres of engagement between the institution and the company with 30 subsidiaries.