NIT-T inks pact with Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation to share expertise, resources

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation (VMRF) for undertaking joint research, co-publish content, and together apply for patents external research funding.

The collaboration will further research in nanotechnology, artificial intelligence for health sciences, chemistry, physics, structural engineering, lightweight materials, metal-joining, Internet of Things, cyber security, renewable energy and hardware security.

The MoU will promote exchange of students between NIT-T and the VMRF's 24 constituent colleges and schools including two engineering colleges and three medical colleges across Tamil Nadu at Salem and Kancheepuram, besides Puducherry and Karaikal.

Academic information, scholarly information, materials and publications, and research facilities will be shared between the two entities, Director of NIT-T G. Aghila said in a press release. NITT is actively involved in developing sensors and devices which can find application in health care services. This MoU will help in undertaking clinical trials and field application of the devices developed at NIT-T, Prof. Aghila said.

At a ceremony in NIT-T, Prof. Aghila exchanged MoU document with a team from VMRF comprising B. Jayakar, Registrar; S.A.V. Satya Murthy, Director - Research, A. Nagappan, Director - Innovation, Incubation and entrepreneurship (VMRF), and S. Suriya Narayanan - Deputy Director - Research. This MoU will be valid for five years, the press release said.