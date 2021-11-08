NIT-T inks MoU with SRLDC

TIRUCHI

08 November 2021 17:30 IST

The National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC), Bangalore, of the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) for strengthening industry-academia interaction.

The MoU was signed by Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T, and J.Jerome Amirtharaj, Assistant Manager (HR), POSOCO, in the presence of S. Muthukumaran, Dean (Research and Consultancy), and other faculty members of NIT-T.

Advertising

Advertising

The MoU would provide opportunities to faculty members and students to gain hands-on experience working in the area of power engineering, said Ms. Thomas.

The broad objective of the MoU was to encourage research on issues related to Indian power sector, design courses as part of industrial experience sharing, data sharing, joint research and development projects and joint publications of research papers between SRLDC and NITT based on an non-disclosure agreement and other activities. The MoU would be valid for three years.

N. Kumaresan, Professor, EEE, NIT-T, and S.P. Kumar, Chief General Manager, SRLDC, POSOCO, would be the coordinators for implementation of the MoU, a NIT-T press release said.