NIT-T initiates teaching-learning through online mode

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has initiated teaching-learning through online mode.

The study materials such as Power Point presentations and lecture notes have been uploaded in the institute portal (studymaterial.nitt.edu).

Students are accessing the study materials using their official email ID credentials from various parts of the country and abroad. Students have also been recommended appropriate online courses in SWAYAM portal for cross references, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Alongside, the faculty members are conducting online lectures through video conferencing. Since good broadband connectivity is not available everywhere, recorded online lectures through video conferencing are also being sent to the students.

Faculty have also used other platforms such as google drive, google classroom, Email and Whatsapp. Students are encouraged to clear their doubts from the faculty concerned through any electronic mode. The students are submitting online assignments which are considered as internal assessments, Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas said.

As online study modules are not sufficient for laboratory and project work, there will be some contact classes after the institution opens post the nationwide lockdown with a modified academic calendar. The remaining laboratory experiments and project works would be carried out then.

The institute will also explore the possibility to conduct online exams, if the lockdown period is extended further. “The faculty members have been asked to develop innovative methods to engage students through the online teaching-learning process for purposeful utilisation of time,” she said.