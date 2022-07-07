NIT-T initiates internship programme for polytechnic students

Complementing skill development programmes of Central and State governments, the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi has initiated an internship programme at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Manufacturing till this month-end for 30 students of Government Polytechnic College, Papanasam, in Thanjavur district.

The interns will be exposed to hands-on sessions in the area of basics of electrical machines, electronics, robotics and automation, D. Sriram Kumar, Head, Centre of Excellence in Manufacturing, said.

Inaugurating the programme on Wednesday, G. Aghila, Director, NIT-T, said the internship, envisaging skill-excellence, was essential for churning out industry-ready and employable youth for the country's progress. The internship programme, which was also being extended to industry professionals, was aligned to the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) being implemented by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through the National Skill Development Corporation since 2015-16 with a target to cover 24 lakh youth in the country.

The scheme was being implemented with the objective to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that would help them in securing a better livelihood. Individuals with prior learning experience or skills were also assessed and certified under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) category.

Likewise, the State Government had also in the process of transformation into a skill hub through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, which was formed with a vision to skilling the youth to enhance their employability and match the expectations of the industry.

Facilitating multi-disciplinary learning environment across Technology, Engineering, Science and Management, the primary focus of the Centre of Excellence in Manufacturing was to create a robust technical education eco-system through its experience in industrial products and services. The Centre enables technical institutes to meet industry needs, making engineering graduates industry-ready, the NIT-T Director said.

N. Sivakumaran, Professor and Coordinator of the internship programme, elaborated on the key takeaways from the hands-on programme.

M. Duraiselvam, Dean (Planning and Development) said diverse skill development courses were being offered through various laboratories in the institution on Design and Validation, Advanced Manufacturing, Test and Optimization, Automation, Electrical and Energy savings, Process Instrumentation, Mechatronics, CNC Machines, CNC Controller, Robotics, Rapid Prototyping and Internet of Things (IoT).

J. Ravikumar, Head, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Government Polytechnic College, Papanasam, expressed gratitude to the institution for extending to the interns an enriching exposure through the in-house training.