NIT-T, I-STEM launch initiative to promote indigenous tech

February 28, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and I-STEM Bengaluru jointly launched ‘Samavesha 2024’ on Wednesday, as an initiative to promote indigenous technologies, to celebrate National Science Day.

According to a release, the programme was inaugurated by noted scientist Mylswamy Annadurai, in the presence of Harilal Bhaskar, chief operating officer, I-STEM, and M. Umapathy, chairperson, Sophisticated Instrumentation Facility (SIF).

In his address, Mr. Annadurai spoke on India’s cost-effective contributions to the space sector in comparison with other countries, and highlighted the transformative potential of collaborative research in sectors spanning healthcare, agriculture, and space research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudhir K Sinha, founder, Lab2Market, shared his experiences in leveraging technology to address challenges in the railway sector. A panel discussion on aspects of research commercialisation and intellectual property rights, among other issues, was also part of the programme.

‘Samavesha 2024’ attracted participation from over 200 faculty members and scholars representing various institutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.