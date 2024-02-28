GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT-T, I-STEM launch initiative to promote indigenous tech

February 28, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and I-STEM Bengaluru jointly launched ‘Samavesha 2024’ on Wednesday, as an initiative to promote indigenous technologies, to celebrate National Science Day.

According to a release, the programme was inaugurated by noted scientist Mylswamy Annadurai, in the presence of Harilal Bhaskar, chief operating officer, I-STEM, and M. Umapathy, chairperson, Sophisticated Instrumentation Facility (SIF).

In his address, Mr. Annadurai spoke on India’s cost-effective contributions to the space sector in comparison with other countries, and highlighted the transformative potential of collaborative research in sectors spanning healthcare, agriculture, and space research.

Sudhir K Sinha, founder, Lab2Market, shared his experiences in leveraging technology to address challenges in the railway sector. A panel discussion on aspects of research commercialisation and intellectual property rights, among other issues, was also part of the programme.

‘Samavesha 2024’ attracted participation from over 200 faculty members and scholars representing various institutions.

