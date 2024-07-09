ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T hosts mentorship workshop for schoolchildren

Published - July 09, 2024 05:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An adjustable upper berth for senior passengers in trains, a chaff separator, and an LPG cylinder trolley were among the prototypes presented by the 13 schoolchildren

The Hindu Bureau

An INSPIRE-MANAK student inventor explaining the features of a prototype at the mentorship workshop held in NIT-T. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Young inventors in the 10-15 age group and studying in Classes VI to X were mentored at a special workshop organised by the National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi (NIT-T) in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation India (NIF) and the Department of Science and Technology, Delhi, recently.

An adjustable upper berth for senior citizens in trains, a chaff separator, and an LPG cylinder trolley were among the prototypes presented by the 13 schoolchildren (eight from Tamil Nadu and five from Puducherry) who had participated in the competition organised under the auspices of the “Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research” (INSPIRE)-Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge (MANAK) scheme of the Department of Science and Technology.

Senior NIT-T professors addressed the students on innovation, artificial intelligence, intellectual property rights, start-ups, and rapid prototype. They interacted with each student participant individually, critically evaluated their innovation, and provided suggestions for improvements.

The students and guide teachers were taken to the 3-D printing unit to understand rapid prototype techniques.

NIT-T director G. Aghila spoke.

