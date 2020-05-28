NIT-T holds first online workshop as national MOOC coordinator

28 May 2020 19:49 IST

After being made the National MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) coordinator for offering engineering courses at UG and PG level, National Institute of Technology Tiruchi (NIT-T) has initiated a first-of-its-kind online workshop on ‘Effective Online Teaching Learning Strategies’ for faculties of Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women, Bengaluru.

The 50 participants are being exposed to Flipped Classroom and Blended learning methods for virtual classrooms; use of video conferencing and learning management tools for teaching; experiential learning material generation for students and improved student engagement in the virtual class with the help of technology.

The six-day course uses free/open source tools and provide hands-on training in the software for the participants. It is the first of a series of training workshops planned to facilitate faculty of the self-financing institutions across India to seamlessly transition to virtual classroom, Director of NIT-T Mini Shaji Thomas said.

The institution is the first among NITs to be sanctioned a supercomputing facility worth ₹17.11 crore and the only NIT in the top 25, to be included in the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) awarding Institutions, she said.

NIT-T has been using the Moodle Learning Management System from the year 2011. It follows credit-based academic programs with flexible curricula, minor specializations, flipped classrooms, online examination and evaluation models, P. J. A. Alphonse, Head, Department of Computer Applications, said.