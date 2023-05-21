NIT-T helps nine government school students clear JEE Main

May 21, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nine government school students trained by IGNITTE, the teaching club of the National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi (NIT-T), have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) this year.

M. Ramalakshmi of Government Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli, who has been attending the training provided by IGNITTE since 2021, has scored 95.226 percentile in JEE (Main), qualifying for the JEE (Advanced). Eight other students trained by the club qualified for the JEE (Advanced), of which five of them scored above 80 percentile and three students scored above 75 percentile.

Students of IGNITTE have been training students from government schools in the district to take up entrance examinations since 2017 with the aim of providing access to resources and coaching for all aspirants irrespective of their financial backgrounds.

In the last three years, around four students got admissions at IIT Madras, NIT-T and Stanley Medical College through the training offered by IGNITTE team which consists of around 50 students.

A crash course for government school students from Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts was held between December 26, 2022, and January 12 on the NIT-T campus. Concepts were taught online on weekdays and on campus on weekends to enhance preparations and exam strategies. Mock tests were also conducted to familiarise students with the JEE paper pattern.